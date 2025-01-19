Overgate Hospice fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cycle and rowathon was held on January 17 to help raise funds for Overgate Hospice following its recent break in.

The staff and clients from Highfivefitness, a small community gym in Newcastle, came together to travel the distance from Newcastle to Overgate Hospice and back to raise money following the recent break in.

The gym owner, Clare Clark, is the granddaughter of the late Dr Brian Quinn who was the co-founder of Overgate Hospice. Upon hearing the news Clare and her colleague Cal Leaver set up the fundraiser, getting their clients to continuously row and cycle for 12 hours.

It turned out that some of the gym's clients had family who themselves had been patients at Overgate Hospice and some people even travelled to the gym from Halifax to help with the fundraiser.

Over 25 clients joined the challenge and some took part virtually

The gym raised over £2,600 for the Hospice. Clare was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by not only her clients but the wider community who all came together to raise such a significant amount to help a Hospice which is such an integral part of the local community! Well done to all at Highfivefitness and thank you for all you have raised.