Overgate’s 2026 Inca Trail adventure is happening: Experience Machu Picchu, one of the seven wonders of the world

Budding adventurers will join a select group, creating lifelong bonds and unforgettable memories on this world-renowned journey.

34 brave adventurers will embark on a four-day trek along the ancient pathways, from Peru’s Sacred Valley to the Sun Gate overlooking Machu Picchu, in support of Overgate Hospice. This exclusive and bespoke opportunity offers a team of supporters a rare thrilling chance to challenge themselves while raising vital funds to provide care and support for Overgate’s patients and their families.

Tracey Broadbent, Head of Retail and Trading at Overgate, completed the Inca Trail Trek in 2022 and shared the significance of taking part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience: “Taking on the Inca Trail in memory of my friend Terry, who passed away after being diagnosed with cancer, was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. Standing at the foot of the stairs to the Sun Gate, our guides told us to reflect on who we were taking on this challenge for, and this is a moment I will never forget. I would encourage anyone to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime challenge. Ten days of laughter, bonding, and adventure awaits you!”

Following this, Overgate will hold an information evening at Overgate Hospice on Thursday, September 18, where those interested can find out more. With limited availability of 34 places, early registration is strongly recommended by the Fundraising team to avoid disappointment.

Overgate Inca Trail 2024

James Gibson, Hospice Heroes Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: “I can’t wait to meet our incredible team of brave trekkers and to support them on their fundraising journey. Taking on the Inca Trail is no small challenge, but I know this group will inspire one another every step of the way while raising vital funds for the Hospice.”

For further details, visit the Overgate website at www.overgatehospice.org.uk or contact the Fundraising Team on 01422 387121 or at [email protected]

The Inca Trail journey is calling!