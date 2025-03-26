Overgate’s Big Raffle raises over £25,000 for the Big Build Appeal
The prize draw took place on Friday, February 28, with one lucky winner taking home the grand prize of £5,000, while two runner-up winners received luxury hampers.
The jackpot winner, Ros Dyke, collected her cheque and shared her plans to use the prize money for a trip of a lifetime to New Zealand. In a remarkable show of generosity, Ros has also chosen to donate a portion of her winnings back to Overgate Hospice, a cause that holds special meaning for her.
Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Fundraiser, Dru Brown, expressed gratitude to all who participated in the raffle: “The Big Raffle has been a fantastic success, bringing the community together to raise vital funds for the Big Build Appeal. The £25,081 raised will go directly towards the redevelopment of the hospice, with work already underway. This is an incredibly exciting time, and Overgate is immensely grateful for the continued support."
The Big Build Appeal was launched in April 2024 to expand and modernize Overgate Hospice’s facilities, ensuring that high-quality, compassionate care continues for future generations. To date, £11.5 million has been raised, with a further £1.25 million still needed to complete the project.
The hospice is calling on the community to continue supporting the appeal, whether through donations, fundraising events, or corporate sponsorships.
For more information on the Big Build Appeal, to donate, or to get involved, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk