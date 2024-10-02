People in Halifax offered opportunity to be involved in life-saving cancer research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Cancer Research is calling on people in Halifax to join its Research Advisory Panel and become part of life-saving cancer research as it opens applications for this year's funding round.

The Research Advisory Panel plays a vital role in helping the charity review funding applications for cancer research programmes. Members of the panel work together to ensure research that will have the biggest impact on cancer for people in Yorkshire is funded.

No qualifications or previous experience is required to be on the panel. Anyone with lived experience of cancer can get involved, including those who have received a cancer diagnosis, friends and family of someone with cancer, those who have worked in healthcare, or any other interested members of the public.

Retired University Lecturer Peter Hogg, from Menston, joined the Research Advisory Panel over three years ago, after undergoing treatment for kidney cancer and skin cancer.

Peter Hogg, Research Advisory Panel Member and Retired University Lecturer

He said: “The process of reading through the funding applications session is a satisfying one. I don’t have a medical background, so I was initially concerned about understanding the scientific language. However, I learnt that the language isn’t the important part - it's the perspective I offer that helps the most.”

The Research Advisory Panel is made up of scientific and medical experts, who assess the scientific quality of the funding applications, alongside people with lived experience of cancer, who assess if the research aligns with the charity’s mission; to take action to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer more effectively in Yorkshire.

Peter continued: “There’s a vibrancy on the panel that makes sessions really stimulating. It’s a melting pot of people, all bringing their unique opinions, and we don’t have to agree with each other. Everyone is open to an interesting discussion.”

Being part of the Research Advisory Panel is an opportunity to learn more about how research is developed, meet new people who are passionate about cancer research and build skills such as public speaking. It also allows members to contribute to a cause that’s close to the heart.

Bradford-based consultant solicitor Dr Ruby Bhatti OBE DL joined the Research Advisory Panel after her father sadly died from lung cancer. Ruby wanted to use her experience to help give more people in Yorkshire access to pioneering treatments, so fewer people experience losing a loved one to cancer.

She said: “Becoming a panel member is a chance to change the world around you and make a real difference in your local community. To watch advancements of treatment happening in real time, benefiting those around you in Yorkshire, is incredible.”

Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “People with lived experience of cancer are vital members of the Research Advisory Panel. They provide invaluable insights and perspectives in the funding process and help improve the quality of new research. Taking part in the Panel offers an opportunity to help improve cancer outcomes and save lives in Yorkshire.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Research Advisory Panel, or would like to find out more information, please visit: www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/volunteer/join-the-research-advisory-panel.

You can also contact the Research Team at [email protected] or 01423 613483.