Political opinion: Cllr Howard Blagbrough: A New Chapter for Calderdale Conservatives

In my first column as new Leader of the Conservative Group on Calderdale Council, I want to take the opportunity to introduce myself and share my plans for making Calderdale a better place to live and work.

I am succeeding Cllr Steven Leigh, who has stepped down from the role as he becomes Mayor of Calderdale for 2025/26.

I would like to express my gratitude to Steven for his exceptional Leadership over the past five years. Despite the turbulent period with the state of our national politics, he has steadfastly represented the views of local residents who Labour-run Calderdale Council decidedly ignores. I look forward to seeing him represent our Borough as Mayor.

Over the last 25 years since I was first elected to Sowerby Bridge in 2000 and now representing Brighouse Ward for over 15 years, I’ve had the privilege to serve Calderdale residents in various ways. In recent years, I’ve worked tirelessly with local groups to oppose Labour’s doomed Local Plan that fails to deliver adequate affordable housing and infrastructure, all whilst building on green belt and burdening the Council with £52m in debt.

Conservative Group Leader Councillor Howard Blagbrough

But equally, I am willing to join forces across political parties to achieve what is in the common good. I have chaired the Council’s Adult, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board for several years, and in Brighouse, I am steering the delivery of the £19.1m levelling-up investment for the Town Centre with the Council. Until recently, I also worked closely with former Calder Valley MP, Craig Whittaker, in helping local residents who needed support from the local MP.

All these experiences have taught me that local politics is about truly listening and acting on the concerns of our community. I know residents are rightly frustrated with the yearly increases to Council Tax and the failure to deliver some public services by Labour. That is why I am determined to strengthen the local Conservative presence in Calderdale – we must stop Labour’s control of Calderdale Council.

My plan for change is squarely focused on campaigning to deliver on your local priorities. Therefore, my promise to you as the Leader of the largest Opposition Party on the Council is to fight for better public services, safer communities, a cleaner Borough, improved roads, and revitalised highstreets. But above all, residents deserve a competent and responsive Council that seriously listens and acts upon your concerns.

With that being said, why should you place faith in the local Conservatives when recent Conservative Governments have let you down?

Well, I would say please judge us on our local record – we’ve fought against Labour’s inadequate Local Plan, campaigned to stop the proposed incinerator in Sowerby Bridge, successfully kept Elland Tip open and stopped the Winter Gritting Cuts, and ensured to represent the concerns of local residents through our Opposition Budgets, Council Motions, Scrutiny Meetings, and persistent questioning of Labour’s failures.

As a previous Mayor, I recognise the honour of the role, and I would like to wish Councillor Leigh and his family every happiness through their year ahead.