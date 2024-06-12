Quickline wins national award as commitment to West Yorkshire communities recognised

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rural broadband provider Quickline has won a prestigious national award which celebrates its contribution to West Yorkshire communities.

In 2023, Yorkshire-based Quickline launched its QFutures programme, with a clear focus on giving back to the communities it connects with its network of fibre and fixed wireless broadband.

In the past 12 months, QFutures has helped deliver more than £13 million of social value in community-based projects across areas including West Yorkshire.

Quickline’s team at the UK Fibre Awards 2024, with host Mark Durden-Smith (left).

Quickline recently joined delegates at Girl Tech Leeds, encouraging more young females to pursue careers in digital and technology.

The company has also supported the Zero Waste Leeds campaign in its mission to make Leeds a zero waste city by 2030, and Quickline’s engagement team has visited schools including Thorpe Primary in Bradford to deliver digital skills classes.

The positive impact of QFutures was celebrated at the 2024 UK Fibre Awards, where Quickline won the award for Best Community Support Project.

Sean Royce, CEO at Quickline, said: “We’re committed to leaving a long-term, lasting legacy on the communities we serve.

“By investing in education and skills development, we’re empowering individuals to thrive in the digital age, driving economic growth and supporting the sustainability and prosperity of rural communities for generations to come.

“We’re delighted that QFutures was recognised at the 2024 UK Fibre Awards. Congratulations to all of our team who have made the programme such an enormous success, delivering valuable projects for rural communities across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

“Over the coming months and years, we’ll be delivering countless more projects such as these, as well as supporting the Government with its commitment to make gigabit-capable broadband available in even the hardest-to-reach areas.”

Working with rural primary schools including in West Yorkshire, Quickline has so far helped educate more than 90 pupils on how to stay safe online.

Other initiatives range from career mentoring and CV advice to mock interview hosting and attending careers fair across the region.

QFutures has to date helped more than 2,500 young people, providing them with the digital and cyber skills which will lay the foundations for their future success.

Julie Holmes is Quickline’s Social Values Manager, and was appointed to lead the company’s QFutures programme.

She said: “Through QFutures, we have implemented a programme which will have a real, lasting benefit on the lives of so many young people living in deeply rural areas.

“We believe passionately in our responsibility as a rural broadband provider to make a positive difference in the communities we serve.

“At Quickline, we’re helping tackle the digital divide which exists between urban and rural areas, and that stretches far beyond connecting isolated communities with fast and reliable broadband.”

Quickline also collected two other awards at the 2024 UK Fibre Awards.