Ripponden's Christmas Elf Trail

This Christmas season, Ripponden Village is set to sparkle with festive cheer as Holiday Hamster launches its exciting Elf Trail, raising money for Candlelighters Children's Cancer Charity. Running from 29th November to 18th December, this family-friendly event invites children to explore the village, searching for Santa's mischievous elves hiding in shop windows.

Candlelighters is a Yorkshire-based charity that provides vital support to children with cancer and their families. Their work includes funding pioneering research, offering financial assistance, and delivering emotional and practical support services, such as therapies, peer groups, and respite breaks. By supporting Candlelighters, participants are helping to make a real difference to families facing the toughest of times.

Children taking part in the Elf Trail can collect a trail form from Holiday Hamster’s Ripponden shop or request one via email. As they uncover each elf, they’ll note down its name on the form, matching it to the shop where it’s hiding. Once the trail is completed, forms must be returned to Holiday Hamster to enter the prize draw. One lucky winner will receive a Christmas sleigh brimming with chocolates and goodies, generously donated by local shops and businesses.

The Elf Trail is a fantastic way for families to enjoy a festive day out while supporting a worthy cause and championing local businesses. The winner of the prize draw will be announced on Holiday Hamster’s Facebook page (@HolidayHamster) on 18th December, and they’ll also be contacted privately.

Holiday Hamster's Hayley Walker with their mascot Harry The Hamster and Santa with the Elf Trail prize.

Don’t miss out on the magic – get involved, explore the village, and help spread joy this Christmas! Follow Holiday Hamster on Facebook for updates, and join us in making the season brighter for children in need.