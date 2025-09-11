Ross Smith Foundation funds festive gifts for Overgate patients

Overgate Hospice is once again grateful to receive generous support from the Ross Smith Foundation, who have donated £1,140 towards Christmas presents and celebrations for patients this festive season.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foundation was set up in memory of Ross Smith, a much-loved young man who sadly died in 2012, aged just 27, following a courageous battle with kidney cancer.

His mum, Jayne, shared: “Ross was truly a wonderful young man who is still desperately missed by many people all over the world. His smile lit up any room he entered, and he achieved so much in his 27 years. Shortly after his death, we set up The Ross Smith Foundation, which grants wishes to young adults living in West Yorkshire who have life-threatening illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten years ago, we were asked to provide Christmas presents for Overgate’s patients. Ross had always loved Christmas – and with his birthday on New Year’s Eve, this time of year was so special to him. We immediately agreed and have proudly continued this tradition every year since. We hope to carry it on indefinitely.”

Jayne Smith with Kirsty Lloyd from Overgate Hospice

The Ross Smith Foundation has supported Overgate in many ways over the years, and the hospice is hugely appreciative of this continued generosity.

Laura Golding, Director of Income Generation at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to the Ross Smith Foundation for their wonderful support once again this Christmas. Their generosity helps us create special moments and lasting memories for our patients and their families at what can be a very difficult time of year.”

The Ross Smith Foundation is always keen to hear from young adults in West Yorkshire who are eligible for their support and warmly encourages them to get in touch.