Save The Water Wheel at Hebden Bridge Mill

Hebden Bridge Mill

Hebden Bridge Mill has been a symbol of history and sustainability for centuries, but now the beloved water wheel and renewable energy sources need urgent repairs.

The Mill would love to fund this but with ever rising costs they are struggling. The Mill is launching a crowdfunder to save this vital part of local heritage.

When David Fletcher bought the Mill in the nineteen seventies he did it as a labour of love and to save a piece of history and preserve it for future generations in Hebden Bridge. He knew that a marriage of heritage and innovative technology was the only way that the Mill could survive and so he has been at the forefront for renewable energy. Solar panels, ground source heat pumps, and an Archimedes screw, sit alongside the historical water wheel in producing clean and renewable energy in what has become a key heritage asset for the local community. Not only a Hebden Bridge landmark, but a hub for locals and small business.

However, the building is old and even with the renewables it is not enough to cover the energy consumption that the Mill demands. Rising costs have meant that servicing and repairs have had to be sacrificed to cover the monthly bills. The Mill is now at a point where, without funding, the wheel and renewable energy sources may be lost.

The Mill is asking for help so that these local assets are not lost forever. Please follow the link to donate and help save the Water Wheel;

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hebdenbridgemill