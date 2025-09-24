Shelf Charity Pub Race

This Saturday, 27th September, Shelf will be hosting the first Charity Pub Race. The Bottomleys Arms, The Duke of York, The Stone Chair Club, The Duke William & The Shoulder of Mutton will all be taking part. Raising money for Overgate Hospice, Macmillan & The British Heart Foundation.

It will be starting at around 1.30pm this Saturday at the Bottomleys Arms and then a race throughout Shelf!

There will be live music, bouncy castles, BBQs & food across the venues.

Also, there are prizes for the best fancy dress & there will be raffles and auctions for some amazing donated prizes we have received from local companies to help raise funds.

Anyone wishing to participate or donate please contact any of the pubs mentioned above and we will be able to help!