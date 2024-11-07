Shelf Knitters Remember

"The Shelf Gala committee decorate the Cenotaph with poppies with the names of local soldiers who served in both WW1 and WW2. To build upon this act of Remembrance, Andrea and Mandy had the idea to invite local crafters to knit and crochet poppies to create a poppy waterfall" writes Amanda Bailey.

Amanda writes "The response was amazing. Through Facebook and posters, crafters, friends, Knit and Natter groups from Shelf, Northowram and local areas, got knitting and crocheting, producing over 1,500 poppies. A waterfall, purple poppy wreath and poppy blanket and cushion have been produced and will be on display at the Shelf Cenotaph. A fitting tribute to all who served, and are still serving. A display we hope all the community can be proud."