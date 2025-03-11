Sowerby Bridge Brass Band through to National Finals...again

For the second year in succession Friendly (Sowerby Bridge) Brass Band have progressed through to the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

Under the inspirational leadership of their Musical Director, Mick Silson, the band was once again placed as one of the top two 4th Section bands in West Yorkshire at the recent Regional Championships, hosted by Huddersfield Town Hall.

A place in the National Championships, to be held in Cheltenham later this year, is their reward and work has started already to better last year's placing.

Founded in 1868, the band is the last survivor of over a dozen local bands from that time and is proud of its history of making music in and for the local community. But two visits, in successive years, to the National Championships will go down as one of the highlights of the band's achievements!

In the spirit of making and enjoying music, new and experienced players, together with those who once played but put their instrument down some time ago, are assured of a warm welcome.