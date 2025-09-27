Sowerby Bridge wins gold

At the Yorkshire in Bloom Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, September 25, The Friends of Sowerby Bridge Railway Station won a Gold Award and Best in Category. This is the latest in a plethora of awards won by the voluntary group involved in maintaining and enhancing the Railway Station over the years.

The judges commented as follows: “At first, we thought we had been transported back in time to the golden age of train travel. A very olde world looking train station with a very good range of plants and flowers in barrels, tubs, seasonal flower and shrub beds.

"Leading up to the station on the corner telephone box garden with the hidden compost piles at the back. Then on past the café with its barrel planters some of the old wooden ones now replaced with more sustainable plastic barrels. The platforms also briming with colour with more barrels and planters giving an excellent wow factor.

"And fixed to the railings all along both platforms are information boards and story boards of local persons of interest and a mural of the local Sowerby Bridge geese, a flock of geese that are well-known in the area for their habit of waddling through town and even stopping traffic. All this gives the station an excellent local identity.

"Regular posts on Facebook and open meetings encourage locals to exchange ideas and methods of funding. Plus, the two organised coach trips that are open for all to come along. The Brontë Garden also is a lovely place to sit with its old luggage cart and a miniature train surrounded by an excellent choice of bee/insect friendly plants. Also, more info boards and a memorial area, bird boxes, insect hotel and hedgehog house. Watering for all the planted features is collected from the rooftops in large containers.

"All in all, it’s a well looked after station very clean and welcoming and much loved, shown by the school kids waving on the passing busses and the train driver tooting the horn. A station so pretty passengers don’t want to get on the train to leave.”

The group is friendly and welcoming and is always looking for new members to help with the gardening. If you are interested in joining the award-winning team they can be contacted via Facebook or via the website at https://friendsofsbrs.org.uk/