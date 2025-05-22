Sowerby Sunday Get Together hits five thousand hot dinners

Sowerby Bridge Together (SBT), in partnership with dedicated volunteers at St Paul’s Church, is set to reach a remarkable milestone in May, serving its five thousandth hot dinner at their weekly Sunday Get Together.

Held every Sunday afternoon at St Paul’s Church since 2023, the Get Together offers local residents a freshly cooked, two-course meal, often the only hot meal of the week for some.

With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis continuing to hit hard, the weekly gathering has become a lifeline for many in the community, especially for those struggling with rising food and energy prices, low incomes, or long-term health conditions. A warm, hearty meal served in good company makes a world of difference.

The dishes served are often traditional comfort foods with volunteers making a conscious effort to serve good-sized portions, understanding that for many, this may be the most nutritious and sustaining meal they will have all week.

Sowerby Bridge Together Volunteers

The Sunday Get Together has become more than just a meal - it’s a place of belonging and connection. Regular diners come from all ages and backgrounds, with many forming lasting friendships and informal support networks.

St Paul’s Church, with its ethos of ‘radical hospitality’, has proven the perfect venue for the initiative. The volunteers don’t just serve food they offer a listening ear, and a friendly face, and are well-placed to find the right kind of support in times of crisis.

Councillor Leah Webster, Chair of Sowerby Bridge Together commented: “Times are hard for some, with rising costs for basic services, and low incomes. So it can be a struggle to eat well and stay healthy. The decline of some social and health services over time has also left some people in circumstances that make them vulnerable to poor health and well-being.

We can’t do much to change the big picture, but we can offer a tasty hot meal on Sunday in friendly company. And we are there in a crisis, ready to listen and connect with organisations that can help best.

Sowerby Bridge Together Volunteers

We are incredibly lucky to live in a borough where people give so generously to support others in difficult circumstances. From Tesco’s to the Churches; Calderdale Council, the Community Foundation, housing associations, energy companies and private donors, we want to say a huge thank you for your financial support and goodwill.”

To mark the five thousandth meal, a special Sunday Get Together will be held on the 25th of May, featuring a celebratory menu. Local MPs, councillors, and supporters have been invited to join in honouring the occasion and the many volunteers and donors who have made it all possible.

In addition to the weekly meals, SBT also runs a much-loved Secret Santa scheme at Christmas, anonymously matching sponsors with children from families facing financial hardship. The scheme ensures that each child receives a thoughtful selection of Christmas presents, bringing joy and dignity to families during a season that can otherwise be difficult.

As Sowerby Bridge Together approaches this significant milestone, it stands as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when a community comes together.

For more information about Sowerby Bridge Together, you can follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sowerbybridgetogether or contact Michael Beazley, Secretary, on 07756 822995.