Student film crew travels cross country for ambitious final university project

An ambitious and driven group of film students travelled cross country from the sunny coastal Southampton to the outskirts of Leeds back in March in order to film their final university project; Malevolent. Which they intend to submit into future film festivals and release on streaming services.

The 15 minute short period thriller explores the hostile marriage of Evelyn and Maxwell, all at the mercy of their bashful housemaid, Agatha. A relationship rooted in resentment, consequently testing the boundaries of nature.

The film is an allegory of a grotesque appetite for power and control. Tackling past societal struggles of power imbalances, particularly between men and women. Which seemingly reflect those of the present day. There is a particular focus on the complexities of control, vulnerability, and feminist undertones within its narrative.

Influenced by the political climates of bodily autonomy and human rights; as well as an educational background in gothic film and literature. Director, co-writer Katrina Khaw represents these themes symbolically throughout the film.

Behind the scenes of Malevolent

Due to the nature of the film, specific requirements limited the crew’s ability to film within Southampton and Hampshire county. One of limitations being a period house to fit the look of an English 1930’s setting. Another was that the film was completely achieved through consecutive night shoots limiting access to more local based locations due to shooting hour restrictions.

Fortunately the crew managed to hit the jackpot with a property based in West Yorkshire; Brighouse Holiday House. With the impeccable organised process of booking the location, thanks to the owner Josy Wade. The 5 hour journey time proved to be the best option in the end in order to meet all the requirements to make the film. Which Brighouse did with the most welcoming atmosphere.

Malevolent will have its festival run in the summer/autumn of 2025.

More information and exclusive content is available on the official Instagram page. @malevolentfilm.

-Katrina Khaw, Director, Co-Writer of Malevolent, “The Silence Festers. The House Remembers.”