Summer Fun at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Column: Connor Shields, Formal Learning Programme Assistant at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

I’m the Formal Learning Programme Assistant at YSP. I’ve been part of YSP for almost seven years, starting as a visiting artist, then as a Workshop Assistant, and I’ve been in my current role for just over a year. I predominately work on the school programme, assisting our artist educators with the delivery of creative workshops. My favourite part of the job is getting to work with school groups, where they learn about different artworks we have through drawing and making activities. Plus, it’s a unique place to go to work every day.

For families visiting this summer, there’s lots to get involved with. Every Tuesday, we’ll be running Outdoor Sculpture Building: Come Rain, Come Shinesessions where families can work together to create sculptures, taking inspiration from world-renowned artworks in the Park. I also recommend our Hidden Forestsessions on Thursdays and Fridays which offer a magical woodland experience filled with playful learning for under 5s.

Nature lovers and adventurers can pick up a Tree Discovery Kitor an Art and Nature Hunt from the Information Desk to help guide their journey around the Park. Little Wild Wood is another brilliant space, perfect for connecting with nature.

If you’re exploring our indoor exhibitions, make sure to drop in to The Studio in the Underground Gallery and use the Activity Baskets to enjoy drawing and making inspired by themes and artworks in William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity.

Visiting for the first time? I’d suggest taking a walk around the Lakes. You’ll see artworks hidden among the trees and if you’re lucky you might come across our resident Highland cows. One of my favourite sculptures is Speed Breakers by Hemali Bhuta, consisting of beech tree roots cast in bronze on the ground. They could easily be missed when walking over them, but if you notice them, it feels special as they are so subtly positioned in the landscape.

Special summer events include a Yoga and Sound Bath experience in Laura Ellen Bacon’s Into Being exhibition, Sculpture Baby – a sensory session inspired by Felicity Aylieff’s Expressions in Blue exhibition and Poetry in James Turrell’s Skyspace. For one day only we’ll be hosting Jason and the Wakefield Adventure Community Day, where you can discover psychedelic inflatable sculptures anda Family Day in partnership with Star Bereavement.

With free parking, free entry for 18’s and under, dog-friendly and accessible facilities, and cafés serving everything from ice cream to hot meals and £5 lunch bags, YSP is the perfect place to spend a summer day.

For full details on event listings and to book tickets, visit ysp.org.uk.