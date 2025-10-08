Support your local community this October with Overgate Hospice’s Make a Will Month

Make a Will Month 2025

This October, Overgate Hospice is calling on residents across Calderdale to take part in Make a Will Month—a special opportunity to secure their future while making a real difference for their local hospice.

Generous local solicitors are wavering their fees throughout October, asking instead for a suggested donation to Overgate Hospice at the time of the appointment. Every contribution, big or small, helps keep essential services running and supports patients and families in Calderdale.

There are still appointments available in Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, and Brighouse, with only a few slots remaining in Halifax and Elland. Those interested are encouraged to book soon to avoid missing out on this valuable chance.

Writing or updating a Will is such an important thing to do, but it often gets forgotten or pushed aside because life gets busy. The great news is, during Overgate Hospice’s Make a Will Month, you can get your Will done for a lot less than the standard solicitor fees at any other time — with just a suggested donation of £125 for a single Will or £175 for a mirrored Will. Even better, your money goes straight to supporting your local hospice, to care for local people in the Calderdale community. It’s a simple way to protect your loved ones and give yourself peace of mind for the future.

Major life-changing decisions such as buying a house, starting a family, or making other significant commitments often require careful planning and consideration. It’s essential to look into these matters thoroughly to ensure that your Will accurately reflects your wishes and provides the necessary protection for your loved ones in any circumstance.

Sarah Brown, Corporate Fundraiser for Overgate Hospice, explains, “By making a Will through our Make a Will Month, you aren’t just protecting your loved ones, you’re supporting compassionate, local care that truly makes a difference.

How to take part:

• Choose a solicitor from the available appointments in Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Halifax, or Elland.

• Contact the solicitor directly to book your appointment, quoting “Make a Will Month Overgate.”

• The solicitor will notify Overgate Hospice of your booking.

• Attend your appointment, complete your Will with expert guidance, and make your suggested donation. Flexible payment options are available and handled at the appointment.

To secure an appointment and support your local hospice, www.overgatehospice.org.uk or contact Overgate Hospice on 01422 379151 or via email at [email protected]