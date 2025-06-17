Tackling child poverty one step at a time

One of the frustrations of being part of a new government is there are so many urgent issues to address. And for me, very little is more important than tackling child poverty.

Around 20% of children growing up in Calder Valley live in relative poverty – and that percentage does not tell the human story. In numbers, that’s about 3,500 kids living in families that struggle to afford the essentials. You probably see them around every day. In some parts of Todmorden and Elland it’s over 40% of children.

This is the shameful situation we inherited last year. Over 14 years the Conservative government turned a blind eye to children going hungry and focused on the interests of the wealthy few. And there are layers to disadvantage. A child is more likely to go hungry if they are not white, have a single parent, have many siblings, or if they have a disabled family member. It is clearly wrong that anyone’s life chances should be blighted from childhood, and it’s something we are determined to tackle.

The roots of poverty are deep and complex and need to be addressed in a way that delivers opportunities and dignity for all. I’m proud our Labour government has already announced a raft of measures to help. These include fairer wages; better employment rights; early years support; more funded nursery places; free breakfast clubs; and free school meals for all children whose parents receive universal credit. Hungry kids cannot learn, but to help them long-term we need to lift whole families out of poverty.

Children playing a team game at Healthy Holidays @ Sanctus Boxing Club, Brighouse

Another step we’ve taken to support children is the extension of funding for activity clubs in the school holidays. These schemes provide healthy free meals and address what you might call experience poverty. Not every child spends school holidays enjoying organised activities and trips away with family and friends. Those living in poverty often face hunger and social isolation, and activity clubs aim to tackle this.

In Calderdale the council has done a brilliant job of working with providers to develop a network of high-quality and varied activity clubs for children who are eligible for free school meals. Known as Healthy Holidays, this summer more than 30 camps will run across the borough in areas where a higher proportion of children receive free school meals. A few weeks ago I visited one of them at Sanctus Boxing Club in Brighouse. I saw a room full of kids building relationships with trusted adults and each other, exercising, learning about healthy eating and teamwork and most importantly having fun. Any child would want to be part of it.

If you’re interested in registering your child for Healthy Holidays please visit healthyholidays.calderdale.gov.uk. Clubs are open to children from reception age to year 11 who receive benefits-related free school meals. There are also some spaces for children with SEND depending on the needs of the child, each club tries to be as inclusive as possible. Some do offer fee-paying spaces at a reasonable cost, so if you would like your child to attend it’s worth asking. Bookings open 20th June and spaces can go quickly – go, go, go!