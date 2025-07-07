The 2000-mile Cathedrals Cycle Relay 2025 reaches its end at Bradford Cathedral, thanks to over 100 cyclists from across the UK

Over 100 cyclists travelled around the country from Cathedral to Cathedral, starting and ending in Bradford to mark the UK City of Culture

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten cyclists travelled from York Minster to Bradford Cathedral on Saturday 5th July 2025 to complete the third national Cathedrals Cycle Relay, with different groups of cyclists travelling from Cathedral to Cathedral over 42-days, covering over 2000 miles.

This year’s relay launched on Saturday 24th May 2025 when a group of twenty-five cyclists set off from Bradford Cathedral towards Wakefield, the first of many legs that saw over 100 different cyclists make over 160 rides around the country. The relay began with an opening event at Bradford Cathedral, which included music from Kenneth Wilson, the Pilgrim Cello, who also travelled the entire relay route over the six weeks, playing at each of the Cathedrals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch event also saw speeches from Dan Bates, Executive Director of Bradford 2025; the Very Revd Andy Bowerman, Dean of Bradford; the Rt Revd Dr Toby Howarth, Bishop of Bradford; and Dr Shaun Cutler - creator of the routes, which came out of his PhD project. Also talking at the event was Shaun’s daughter, Hannah, who created the special baton that was taken by one rider on each leg, and has now travelled the entire route three times plus on many more local journeys.

Cyclists arrive at Bradford Cathedral

Dr Shaun Cutler was also one of the cyclists who returned the baton to Bradford Cathedral, where it will now be on display again until the end of 2025. He says:

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Bradford Cathedral after 42 days and 42 cathedrals. It’s been an amazing journey, with amazing people, and amazing destinations, with amazing stories along the way. It’s brilliant to also return the baton to Bradford Cathedral.

“I’d like to thank all the hundreds of cyclists who’ve supported the route – and I look forward to seeing you on the next journey!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, 100s of cyclists have contributed to the three national relays and two local ones, and they have collectively cycled the equivalent distance of riding to the North Pole and back!

Cyclists interested in taking part in the Cathedrals Cycle Route can tackle any of the legs at any time, with full details and maps available on the Cycling UK website. They are invited, as well, to buy a Pilgrim Passport from Cathedral shops and get a stamp and/or sticker at each Cathedral to add in.

You can find out more about the Cathedrals Cycle Relay on the Association of English Cathedrals website and you can find details of all the legs on the Cycling UK website, which can be cycled at any time. You can also catch up on Kenneth Wilson’s pilgrimage by reading his Pilgrim Cello blog.