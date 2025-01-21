The Calder Conservation Group CIC: Brighouse beach clean-up aims to tackle pollution and reconnect communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community group dedicated to restoring and protecting the River Calder is calling on local volunteers to join its upcoming clean-up at Brighouse Beach and the surrounding area.

The event, organized by The Calder Conservation Group CIC, will take place on Sunday, February 2nd, starting at 10am near Avocet at Brookfoot (HD6 2RW). Volunteers will begin by tackling litter and waste at Brighouse Beach before heading along the canal to Cromwell Nature Reserve for a 2-mile litter-picking walk.

A Mission to Protect the Calder

The Calder Conservation Group CIC was founded at the end of 2024 by Lee Murrell, an avid angler and environmentalist from Heckmondwike, who is fondly known as The Calder Cleaner. Lee has spent years fishing and litter picking along the River Calder, and his passion for the environment inspired him to create the group.

‘The spoils of war’ Our secretary Rowan with litter picked from a half mile stretch of the Hebble Brook

“Our goal is to improve river biodiversity and habitats, which will naturally improve fish stocks, but we’re also focused on educating the community about what goes into their waterways,” said Lee.

The River Calder, which flows through Todmorden, Brighouse, Dewsbury, and Castleford, faces numerous challenges, including plastic pollution, sediment build-up, and the improper disposal of sanitary products through combined sewage outlets.

“These pollutants settle on the riverbed, impacting animal habitats and biodiversity,” Lee explained. “It’s a simple ‘think before you flush’ mindset that can make a huge difference.”

Why Community Involvement Matters

Volunteers on Water Lane, Halifax

The CIC’s primary aim is to bring people together to clean up the river while fostering a sense of community pride and well-being. Lee emphasized the importance of educating the next generation:

“Without getting the community involved, it’s a waste of time. We want to reconnect people with nature, which has an enormous impact on mental health. It also empowers people to challenge businesses that are polluting and to care for their local environment.”

The group has already hosted successful clean-ups at Hebble Brook in Siddal, Sands Lane in Dewsbury, and alongside other local organizations like Friends of Wellholme Park and the Wandering Wombles.

At Sands Lane, volunteers removed two full tonne bags of plastic, 40 kilos of scrap metal, and several bags of aluminum cans. However, Lee noted, “If we had more volunteers, we could have removed four or five times more waste.”

Hebble Brook at The Shears Inn after our clean up

How to Get Involved

The Brighouse Beach clean-up is expected to last around 4 hours, and volunteers are encouraged to bring suitable footwear, as some areas may be muddy.

The event is open to everyone, and all equipment will be provided. “Whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or just want to do your part, this is a great opportunity to connect with like-minded people and make a real difference,” said Lee.

Ongoing Fundraising Efforts

On the Hebble Brook, ‘our values make us different’

To support their mission, The Calder Conservation Group CIC has also launched an online auction fundraiser, with unique prizes including fishing experiences, canoe tours, and more. All funds raised will go toward future clean-ups, educational programs, and equipment to combat pollution.

For more information on The Calder Conservation Group CIC, upcoming events, or to bid in the auction, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/share/19utqNNRo2/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Make a Difference

The clean-up at Brighouse Beach is not just about clearing litter; it’s about creating a healthier, cleaner environment for wildlife and local communities. “Every little action counts,” said Lee. “Together, we can make a massive difference to the future of the River Calder.”