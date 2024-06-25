The Future, or not, of Crown Green bowling

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crown Green bowling has been played in and around Halifax for over 120 years. However, unless clubs can recruit new members, many clubs and teams will cease to exist.

Teams are struggling to attract players, maintenance costs are increasing and clubs’ are finding it difficult to get volunteer helpers to ensure everything runs smoothly. Unfortunately, this had led to a number of bowling greens, throughout Calderdale and beyond, being closed, abandoned and sold off.

Bowling has been a feature of British culture and heritage for hundreds of years. Lawn bowling in England can be traced back to the 13th century. The primary difference between lawn bowls and crown green bowling is the surface on which the game is played; initially the rich, who owned large gardens, made lawn bowling alleys on their lovely lawns, while the less affluent played on rough, common ground. Crown Green bowling is the version of the game prevalent in the north of England and is so named due to the green having a raised area, or crown, on it.

There is a belief that bowling is a game for old men which couldn’t be further from the truth; there are bowlers in the Calderdale leagues from under 12 years of age to over 90’s.

Crown Green bowling at Old Town Bowling Club

There are currently 25 Crown Green Bowling clubs in Calderdale and players participate in 10 leagues across the borough so there are still hundreds of people regularly playing Crown Green bowls.

Old Town Bowling Club at Wadsworth above Hebden Bridge are one such club working hard to reverse their declining membership. 2024 is the clubs’ 120th year anniversary, however, if it can’t increase its membership, this year might well prove to be its last.

The club are going all out to ensure their future survival. Thanks to grant funding from the National Lottery through Sport England the club have been able to purchase bowling equipment to enable anyone who turns up at the club to have a go at bowling.

The club have arranged a ‘Have FUN, play bowls’ day on Sunday 30th June 2024 and Saturday 6th July 2024 sees bowling included as part of Wadsworth Culture Day.

For anyone wanting an introduction to Crown Green bowling, Old Town Crown Green Bowls Academy will be running on Saturday mornings from 10am to 12noon. Tuition and equipment are provided free of charge and all ages, abilities and levels of experience are welcome.

Bowls, like many sports, teaches and embeds valuable life lessons: sharing, taking turns, self-awareness, team work, winning and losing, getting on with and respecting others’, listening to instructions and following them through.

It’s a sport that is accessible to the majority of people; there is little advantage or disadvantage in being older, bigger or faster, with practice, all can compete equally. The minimum equipment required is a pair of bowls, and these can be purchased inexpensively second hand and some clubs, like Old Town, have bowls available to loan. Any other equipment used is provided by the club.

Bowling, like many forms of exercise can be a benefit in many ways.

- Improved physical fitness, muscle strength, balance, coordination, flexibility and endurance.

- Improved mental wellbeing, confidence and self-esteem through social interaction, community connections and support.

- Screen free, outdoor time for those who spend a lot of time inside, at school, at work, on phones / laptops / computers or watching TV.

- The low-impact nature of bowling means it can also be played most people.

- Participating in a team sport, such as bowls, is beneficial for social wellbeing, helping to combat loneliness at all ages.