The Great Big Bakeathon for The Homeless Pastors

Calling all bakers! The Homeless Pastors are organising The Great Big Bakeathon in which cakes will be sold throughout schools, churches and businesses in Calderdale between 7th – 10th June. It’s all about raising awareness and funds for the work of The Homeless Pastors as they continue to support those rough sleeping in our community.

There will also be a competition for the best cake held at the Halifax Charity Gala at Manor Heath Park on the morning of Saturday 8th June.

There will be a distinguished judging panel for the competition including Lucy from Lucy’s Little Bake House and Piece Hall CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson.

This is what Lucy had to say, “I’m delighted to be able to play my part in this exciting competition which is going to support a great cause in our town. So I say to all you budding bakers out there – Don’t be shy! Let’s see what amazing bakes you can come up with. I’m looking forward to judging the entries where I’ll be looking for a cake that is both tasty and eye catching. No pressure! So, on your marks. Get set. BAKE!”

Lucy of Lucy's Little Bake House pictured with her husband, Peter, Homeless Pastor for Halifax

There will be an entry fee of £10 per cake and all proceeds will be going towards the work of The Homeless Pastors.