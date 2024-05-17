The Great Big Bakeathon for The Homeless Pastors
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will also be a competition for the best cake held at the Halifax Charity Gala at Manor Heath Park on the morning of Saturday 8th June.
There will be a distinguished judging panel for the competition including Lucy from Lucy’s Little Bake House and Piece Hall CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson.
This is what Lucy had to say, “I’m delighted to be able to play my part in this exciting competition which is going to support a great cause in our town. So I say to all you budding bakers out there – Don’t be shy! Let’s see what amazing bakes you can come up with. I’m looking forward to judging the entries where I’ll be looking for a cake that is both tasty and eye catching. No pressure! So, on your marks. Get set. BAKE!”
There will be an entry fee of £10 per cake and all proceeds will be going towards the work of The Homeless Pastors.
To submit your ‘Show-stopping’ cake into The Great Big Bakeathon competition, please email [email protected]