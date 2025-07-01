National Express is helping families save on their summer spending with free coach travel for kids until the end of September.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s biggest scheduled coach operator offers frequent, reliable and convenient services to hundreds of destinations across the UK, and from today (1 July) until 30 September 2025, up to three children aged 15 and under can travel for free with a fare-paying adult.

Whether it’s a sunny seaside getaway or a fun-filled city escape, travelling by coach is the affordable and stress-free way to go - just pack your bags and let National Express do the driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available now at www.nationalexpress.com/kids-travel-free, using the promo code KIDSFREE.

The kids on the coach go free free free, all summer long

Families can expect a safe and comfortable experience onboard, including:

Leather reclining seats : Seats are guaranteed but you can choose a preferred seat for an extra £2 per person

: Seats are guaranteed but you can choose a preferred seat for an extra £2 per person Family-friendly travel : Most coaches include free child booster seats for the little ones to enjoy the best views, just ask the driver

: Most coaches include free child booster seats for the little ones to enjoy the best views, just ask the driver Free Wi-Fi and USB power sockets : Stay connected and keep the kids entertained with free Wi-Fi on selected services

: Stay connected and keep the kids entertained with free Wi-Fi on selected services Plenty of luggage space: Room for everything you need for a summer getaway, including their favourite toys, with a generous luggage allowance of up to 20kg per passenger. Prams and pushchairs are also carried for free.

Customers are encouraged to book early to secure their free child place and to guarantee a seat for travel. To plan your journey visit www.nationalexpress.com/kids-travel-free.