The Mothers’ Union has a new World-Wide President! No, neither did I know that we had World Wide President (WWP) until I joined the Mothers’ Union (MU)!

When I got to know those close to me and then those within the Diocese, I realised that this post exists, and functions at a much higher level than our Branches. At that time the lovely person who held this esteemed office was Sheran Harper. She had been the WWP for 6 years. I have said on many occasions, in this newspaper, that the MU is a global, Christian membership movement which provides a support network for families since 1876.

Kathleen Snow said in her written opening address as WWP, that she had been a MU Member for over 36 years, and that being a member was a way of life for her. She is Canadian and was a founding member of the Cathedral Branch there. She went on to serve as Diocesan President and Canadian Provincial President. Her involvement with the MU saw her contributing at international level and sitting on the Fundraising and Communications Committee, and producing the Dear Lord Prayer Book. Her background, love and energies are well placed for pushing forward global projects and ensuring that money and resources are used in the best possible way and continue to be developed for the future.

As MU Members we learn and hear about not only what is undertaken to support families locally, at Diocesan level but what is being supported across the world. As Members we become quickly inspired by these global projects which include the Literacy Programme and the Parenting Programmes in different parts of the world. As Kathleen says we are strong as a worldwide organisation and we can make an impact. Her vision going forward is that we build on our strengths, our programs in our communities, our faith in action and our prayer life. If that is her vision, I wonder how we in Brighouse, Halifax and Todmorden and across the Leeds Diocese can contribute to its success.

Our local MU Branches support those who are affected by domestic abuse, refugees, we are starting to learn about the horrors of modern-day slavery, we collect huge amounts of “Gifts of Love” for baby banks, Women’s Aid, prisoners who are leaving New Hall Prison, old garden tools get restored and sent out to Africa, we support the women in prison with cookery classes and in the mother and baby unit. We send financial support to those countries in Africa where literacy and numeracy among the women is low, and where the MU can make great inroads. Today I am taking bags full of old candles and wax which will then get melted down to create new candles to be used by soldiers in Ukraine for use in the trenches to heat up water for a cup of tea or to provide a smidgin of heat and light. This week a group of us in Rastrick are going into a local residential home and leading a craft session making paper flowers, and we will start the session off with singing All Things Bright and Beautiful and praying about how blessed we are with such a beautiful world. Would that we could be better stewards of this world.