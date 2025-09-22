Thought for the Week by Canon Michael Storey

The word "Harvest" conjures up all sorts of memories/pictures.

I have three particular memories:

The most memorable one is helping with the corn harvest on a farm on the Yorkshire Wolds, Sledmere, run by my uncle, aunt, and family.

They invited young lads to help. I was one of four. We were in the fields stooking the sheaves of corn until dark. I never worked as hard, ever again. It was exhausting - but good fun. Eventually all was safely gathered in. The resulting corn went off to be made into bread.

The second memory was in the first 39 years of my life; Harvest Festival in my church; St Peter's, Knowl, Mirfield, always on the First Sunday in October.

The heating of the church started that day, so, on entry, one smelt all the Harvest smells. Afterwards the produce would be given to local needy folks

The third memory - memories - are of various churches in recent times, where a variety of gifts are brought - for the benefit of some charity, perhaps a local one or a National appeal, say Ukraine.

In all cases, Harvest Time is a time to respond to "all God's Gifts around us, sent from heaven above " and to share them.

Canon Michael Storey