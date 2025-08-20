Thought for the Week: The victory of Love

How did Jesus deal with the power of evil?

How did He cope with his false arrest, the baying mob, the hypocrites and the ones who could not care less?

The answer is that He didn’t fight back; he bore them, they entered his body which was stripped, whipped and tortured on a cross until He died.

His followers were shattered. They hid, frightened that they might be next. But a couple of days later they were a different group altogether.

Reports came in that despite his death and burial, people were experiencing His presence again. These experiences continued until with great joy and confidence there was a new message: He is risen.

He took on the powers of evil: selfishness, revenge, brutality, ignorance, hatred and He suffered dreadfully.

But they couldn’t kill him. He suffering was the price he willingly paid so that we might know Love’s victory over evil.

This hope lies at the heart of Christian faith. It is a motivation to action and a source of celebration.

Martin Parrott, Associate Priest, Holy Trinity and St Jude’s