Thought for the Week with Reverend Michelle Petch

I wonder how you feel about change. Do you embrace it, or resist it?

It’s inevitable in life that change will come. Change can be difficult, but it can also lead to new opportunities and growth.

Many of our young people are facing changes in their lives at this time.

The youngest will be preparing to start school for the first time.

Some are facing the transition from primary to secondary school.

Others will be leaving school and moving to college, university or entering the world of work.

I was in a school recently talking to a group of Y6 pupils preparing for the move from primary to secondary school. I asked how they were feeling. There were some very mixed responses.

Some were excited, others nervous or worried, and others happy to be moving on and looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.

I reminded them that, however they were feeling, there were many people around to support them as they made the change, including teachers, friends, and family.

For Christians, of course, God provides support and stability when change comes. He is a constant presence in our lives that we can depend on, even when difficult changes arise and we might feel disorientated.

It might be a long time since we were a pupil and moving from one school to another but it's still good to remember our faithful and changeless God when we face change in our lives.

Rev Michelle Petch, Vicar of Rastrick