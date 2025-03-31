Albert the three-legged Romanian rescue dog with new owner Emma Cole.

If Albert the Romanian rescue dog was a cat he would have used up two of his nine lives.

His first brush with death was early last year when he was knocked down and badly injured while roaming the streets of Brasov in Romania.

He came to the attention of EverMore Dog Rescue, a UK-based charity working to rehome Romanian street dogs.

He was nursed back to health by one of EverMore’s Romanian charity partners but one of his front legs was so badly damaged it had to be amputated.

Albert recovered and was soon running around, ready to be offered for adoption in the UK.

Marilyn Angell, who founded EverMore in 2018 said: “Albert is a friendly, happy dog and recovered well from his accident and operation.

“He manages to get around really well on three legs and he’s a real sweetheart.”

Albert came to the UK in December 2024, one of the 3,000 Romanian street dogs rehomed by EverMore, and was placed into foster care with Emma Cole in Wakefield, awaiting adoption.

Marilyn said: “We are often asked why we rescue Romanian dogs, but there are so many strays living awful lives, often the victims of deliberate RTAs, poisoned, chased, beaten, they’re simply trying to survive, and we had to do something to help them.”

Four weeks ago Albert had his second near-death experience. He’d been left alone for just 45 minutes and managed to break into the cellar of Emma’s home, and eat a bag of biscuits.

Emma came home and found him collapsed on the floor and took him straight to the vets.

She said: “The vet initially said they would give him something to make him sick but soon realised that was not an option as he’d eaten so much food that his stomach was in danger of rupturing.”

Albert underwent emergency surgery and three vets worked on him for hours, telling Emma that his chance of survival was less than 20 per cent.

Remarkably he survived and three days later was home wagging his tail.

The cost of Albert’s surgery and subsequent care stands at £3,210. Emma has now agreed to adopt him formally and pay half the costs for his treatment

