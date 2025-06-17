Tip top results for Brighouse & Rastrick Band . . . again

Brighouse & Rastrick Band achieve hat trick at Saddleworth Whit Friday March Contest

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse & Rastrick Band made their usual trip over the Pennines to Saddleworth on Whit Friday. Performing at villages including Delph, Dobcross and Uppermill the Band's excellent results ensured they claimed the overall champion accolade for the third successive year.

Led once again by Professor Garry Cutt and playing "Knight Templar" B&R were delighted to take top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band were accompanied by a camera crew from Channel 5's programme "Our Great Yorkshire Life" so TV viewers will be able to enjoy a flavour of the spectacle that is Saddleworth Whit Friday Contest later in the year.

More than 100 bands took part in the march contests and organisers were delighted to welcome visiting bands from Norway, Australia and America as well as across the country.