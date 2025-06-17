Tip top results for Brighouse & Rastrick Band . . . again
Brighouse & Rastrick Band made their usual trip over the Pennines to Saddleworth on Whit Friday. Performing at villages including Delph, Dobcross and Uppermill the Band's excellent results ensured they claimed the overall champion accolade for the third successive year.
Led once again by Professor Garry Cutt and playing "Knight Templar" B&R were delighted to take top spot.
The band were accompanied by a camera crew from Channel 5's programme "Our Great Yorkshire Life" so TV viewers will be able to enjoy a flavour of the spectacle that is Saddleworth Whit Friday Contest later in the year.
More than 100 bands took part in the march contests and organisers were delighted to welcome visiting bands from Norway, Australia and America as well as across the country.