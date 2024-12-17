Todmorden Hippodrome brings festive cheer, raising over £2,000 for local charities

Todmorden’s Hippodrome Theatre, the UK’s largest volunteer-run theatre, has once again proven the power of community by raising over £2,000 for 14 local charities through its festive Christmas Tree Festival and Local Craft Fair.

The festival’s highlight was Castle Hill Primary School’s decorated Christmas tree, which won the most votes from visitors. The school selected Dementia Friendly Todmorden as their chosen charity, and children proudly presented volunteers from the organisation with a £500 cheque at a special celebration.

Neil Taylor of Dementia Friendly Todmorden (D.F.T.) shared how the donation will be used to purchase dementia clocks and radios, vital tools that provide comfort and support for those living with dementia in the community. D.F.T. are a volunteer run group who aim to make Todmorden a Dementia Friendly Community.

Visitors also saw the 20 foot high crochet tree that volunteers at the Hippodrome created using over 1,200 panels made by volunteers.

Helen Clarkson, Chair of Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (T.A.O.D.S.), which owns and runs the Hippodrome, expressed her gratitude:“We’re thrilled to see this event make such a meaningful impact. It wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing support from our visitors, the hard work of our volunteers, and the generosity of sponsors like Gordon Rigg Garden Centres, who donated the beautiful trees that brought so much festive joy.”

The Hippodrome continues to serve as a hub for community events, and this Christmas festival highlighted its commitment to supporting local causes.