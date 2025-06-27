Todmorden Information Centre Announces New Opening Hours

For over 35 years, Todmorden Information Centre (TIC) has been consistently championing Todmorden, empowering residents, attracting visitors and supporting local businesses. Now, due to funding shortfalls, this independent Information Centre, administered by a group of volunteers as a Trust, is having to close on Sundays and Mondays, changing its opening hours to Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

“As one of only a few remaining information centres in the region, our continued existence is a significant achievement for Todmorden and the decision to reduce our hours was incredibly difficult”, says Cynthia Murray, Chair of the Trustees.

The Information Centre offers essential services as a key ticket outlet for local community groups, a retail space for local creators and an exhibition venue for groups promoting community well being and celebrating Todmorden’s rich heritage. Events like ‘Meet the Maker’ attract visitors to local independent businesses and the Centre has a strong commitment to sustainability through local sourcing, digital outreach and consideration of regenerative tourism.

Although partially funded by Todmorden Town Council, and with a dedicated team of volunteers, running costs, particularly staffing, remain a significant challenge. The Centre has been trying to diversify funding, but operating grants are difficult to source and without additional finance Todmorden Information Centre is at risk.

Todmorden Information Centre on Burnley Road, Todmorden

“Every action counts", adds Jacqui Matthews, the Centre Manager. “By supporting the TIC you are investing in Todmorden’s economy, community, image, and most importantly, people. We are not just a building; we are at the beating heart of Todmorden and with your help we can continue to serve this wonderful town for many years to come.”

People are asked to continue to utilise the Centre’s services during the revised hours as the only in-person TIC in Calderdale and share details of upcoming events and activities. Every visit and enquiry demonstrates the ongoing need for the TIC which remains a central point for local information.

Donations to help support the Information Centre can be made in person at the Centre or via the website, visittodmorden.co.uk