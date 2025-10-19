Todmorden Library Heritage Room – a second phase

After major building works, Todmorden Library fully reopened on the 8th of August. During partial closure the new Heritage Room had been created, enabling many documents and artefacts to be on public display for the first time on reopening day. Much other historical material had been donated during the later stages of the closure, but it wasn’t possible to arrange its display in the short period after the contractors finished their work.

A significant part of this material relates to the history of the Fielden School of Art. This includes the history of the School itself, both before and after the School of Art period, and the story of some of the staff and pupils. It features students from the early year of the Art School, and a group from the 1920’s and 30’s. Many paintings, drawings and other artworks by the latter group have been donated and are now hung for all to see, with others to be displayed later in their turn. x8g3qyt

Douglas Simpson, whose mother Minnie was one of the group, attending the School whilst working as a cotton spinner, was very involved in putting the School of Art story together. He also organised and facilitated the donation and in some cases the conservation of the artworks.

He says “Beginning with my mother, I started to research the story of The Fielden School of Art seven years ago, in various stages, with a lot of help from others. I was trying to ensure that it wasn’t forgotten. The first step was a weekend exhibition in the School building in 2022, the second was the website of the Fielden Centre Association, and the final one is the archive and display in the Heritage Room. It is wonderful that the stories of the School and its students now have a permanent home there.”

He points out that many working people with artistic talents were able to develop their skills in professional evening classes, and that about half of them were women. Douglas hopes that many Todmorden people will come along to see this fascinating part of local history.