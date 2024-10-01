Transforming school meals: Polaris Multi-Academy Trust launches innovative catering services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a bold move to revolutionise school catering, Polaris Multi-Academy Trust is proud to announce the launch of its new school meal offerings, Little Foodies for primary schools and Represent for secondary schools.

This exciting offer is set to transform the perception of school meals, offering fresh, nutritious, and vibrant dishes made from locally sourced, farm-assured ingredients. These meals are a far cry from the dull, uninspired menus of the past, focusing on seasonal produce and sustainable practices that benefit both students and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new catering offer will not only be available to the schools within the Trust but is also open to other schools looking for a cost-effective, high-quality meal service that meets the needs of both schools, students, and parents alike.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damien O’Brien, Catering Manager at the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust said

Polaris MAT Launches new catering offer

"We believe school meals should be vibrant, nutritious, and something students look forward to. Our menus are carefully crafted to appeal to children and teenagers while ensuring they receive the nutrition they need to thrive in their studies. Gone are the days of uninspired choices – our meals are designed to excite students, promote healthy eating habits, and deliver value for money. With Little Foodies and Represent, we really are bringing a fresh approach".

Cost-Effective for Schools and Parents

Steve Evans, CEO of the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the financial pressures facing schools and families today. That’s why our catering offer is designed to be both affordable and sustainable. Schools that partner with us will benefit from a competitively priced service that doesn’t compromise on quality. Parents can feel confident that their children are enjoying wholesome, balanced meals at a cost that works for them.”

He continued

“Schools within our Trust are already enjoying the benefits of this new offer, but Little Foodies and Represent are also available to other schools as a service. Whether you are a primary school seeking to introduce a fun and healthy meal plan or a secondary school aiming to offer more engaging lunch options for students, we invite you to explore this exciting opportunity. Together, we can elevate the school meal experience and ensure that every student has access to delicious, nutritious food that supports their learning and well-being.”

A Fresh Take on School Meals

With the launch of Little Foodies and Represent, Polaris Multi-Academy Trust is setting a new standard for school meals. By focusing on quality, nutrition, and affordability, they are dedicated to transforming mealtime into an enjoyable and healthy part of the school day.