Travel agents’ family fun day raises over £1,000 for local hospice

The team from Hays Travel in Halifax have organised a family fun day in aid of their local hospice.

The team raised £1,002 for Overgate Hospice with a bake sale, tombola, 'hook a duck' game, and ice cream van. The event took place at The Woolshops Shopping Centre, where the Hays Travel branch is located, on the last day of August.

Hays Travel is the UK's largest independent travel agent, with branches across the UK - all committed to supporting their customers and the local communities they serve.

Halifax Hays Travel branch manager, Thalia Webster, said: "Overgate Hospice is a charity close to our hearts in Halifax. The offer incredible support to people in our community facing terminal illness.

The Halifax Hays Travel team at their family fun day at The Woolshops Shopping Centre

"Overgate has been there for members of our team here's families as well as for some of our customers, so as they prepare for their Big Build appeal, it's important to us to contribute to their efforts."

Overgate Hospice provides end-of-life care for adults with life-limiting conditions, as well as expert supportand advice for patients and their families, carers and loved ones.

Louise Iredale of Overgate Hospice said: "I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Halifax Hays Travel for the incredible effort put in to organising and hosting a summer fundraising event. Your hard work and dedication helped raise over £1,000 for our hospice and we are deeply grateful for your support.

"The money raised will make a real difference to the lives of the patients and families we care for. It's because of generous supporters like Hays Travel that we can continue providing compassionate end-of-life care to those that need it most."

Every year each of Hays Travel's 490 branches receives a £500 budget to use for fundraising and charity work in their local community.

In the last year, Hays Travel's Local Community Partnership initiative across its retail network has donated over £140,000 to local charities.