Ukrainians Celebrate World Vyshyvanka Day

Halifax Ukrainians marked World Vyshyvanka Day during their Church service by wearing traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts and blouses.

Vyshyvanka refers to the traditional embroidered shirt or blouse worn by Ukrainians as part of their national costume. Vyshyvanka were originally handcrafted and worn on a daily basis. Often they would be handed down in families from generation to generation.

The intricate embroidery with its motifs and symbols, is believed to go back thousands of years. Archaeologists have found preserved fragments in Ukraine that date to pre-Christian times.

World Vyshyvanka Day started in 2010 as a celebration of Ukrainian culture and embroidery and as way of uniting Ukrainians throughout the world. The holiday in Ukraine is held on the third Thursday in May and became popular throughout the world.

Since the full scale invasion of Ukraine by russia, on 24th Feb 2022, the wearing of Vyshyvanka has become symbolic of solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainians who are being persecuted for their Ukrainian heritage.

In the five temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Ukrainian culture is being attacked and the wearing of the colourful Vyshyvanka is banned by the russian occupiers.

Members of the Ukrainian Catholic community wore their shirts to show their support for Ukraine and to remember all those Ukrainians living under occupation since russia’s invasion Particular attention was drawn to the fact that eleven thousand Ukrainian children have been kidnapped by russia and taken away from Ukraine.

Prayers for peace, led by Father Riy, were said during the Church service held at St Paul’s Church, King Cross, Halifax.