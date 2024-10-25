Unmasked Mental Health help you Roll With It

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you've missed out on a recent opportunity to attend an iconic event in 2025, then Stop Crying Your Heart Out. If You Stand By Me, then Unmasked Mental Health may be able to help.

Unmasked Mental Health are holding a raffle where the lucky winner will become the owner of two tickets to see Oasis on Wednesday 16th July 2025 at Heaton Park, Manchester.

All proceeds raised from the raffle will support adults in Calderdale who are facing mental health challenges. This is through one-to-one counselling, talking therapy groups or activity groups.

Tickets are just £10 each and can be bought from https://buff.ly/4h5wTXV

The raffle closes at 9pm on Sunday 17th November.

The live draw will take place on the Facebook page (Unmasked Mental Health) at 10:30am on Monday 18th November.