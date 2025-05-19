Veterinary nurse celebrates 40 years caring for poorly pets

A Queensbury veterinary practice is raising a toast to a much-loved team member who has dedicated 40 years to caring for poorly pets.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathy Bailey has been part of the team at Shearbridge Vets in Queensbury, which is part of the VetPartners group of veterinary practices, since 1985, having joined the team aged 18 as a temporary nurse.

After impressing in the role, she was offered a full-time job and became a qualified Registered Veterinary Nurse in 1989. A promotion to head nurse came in 2020 – just as Coronavirus took hold and the UK went into lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathy said: “Adapting to a vastly different way of working when I’d just taken on a new role was daunting but we have a great team of people at Shearbridge Vets and we all pulled together to make sure we still offered the very best care to local pets.

Veterinary nurse Kathy Bailey is celebrating four decades of caring for poorly pets.

“I’m proud to have worked here for 40 years because it is such a friendly and caring practice. I have lovely colleagues and clients and it’s like a big happy family.

“I can’t believe the time has passed so quickly and it feels like yesterday when I started working here, but on the other hand so much has changed. We didn’t have computers in 1985 and everything was handwritten, and the nurses wore uniforms consisting of dresses, aprons, tights and heavy shoes – very different from the comfy scrubs and trousers we can wear today.

“Veterinary nursing has also changed a lot over the past 40 years and, as qualified professionals, we can do so such more to help pets and take on more responsibility, which is hugely rewarding. I’m very honoured to have been able to work in such an amazing profession for so long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathy adds that even though she has 40 years’ experience under her belt, she still enjoys learning new things.

She said: “There’s always something new to know in veterinary nursing and I enjoy learning from my colleagues who are going through their training. During my career I’ve also learned how to adapt to different situations and think on my feet because, whatever the challenges you face, we always put the needs of pets and their owners first.

“As well as having to adjust during Covid, I also remember a night during my early days as a veterinary nurse when a dog needed emergency surgery and we had a power cut. All the lights in the building went out and the veterinary team had to work by candlelight. I’m pleased to say the dog made a full recovery.

“It’s been lovely building memories here, and I’m looking forward to making many more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearbridge Vets puts the care of pets, care of people and care of each other above all else. It is part of VetPartners, which owns some of the UK’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses.