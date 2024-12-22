Walking group ends year on a high
Thursday 19th December was the final walk of the year for the Brighouse Third Age walkers, which started and ended in Triangle.
Only four members set off this month, starting off up Butterworth Lane, climbing steadily up the hillside and passing on our way Field House, a fine Manor House overlooking the valley.
Our walk kept to the minor roads up the valley side giving us lovely views of this glorious part of Calderdale. We had a beautiful sunny day, cold and fresh - and breezy on the hilltops. We came down from the tops via Cottonstones and Mill Bank, passing many lovely homes.
Thanks to Bill Robertson for organising and leading this superb walk to finish the year.
Mike Halliwell