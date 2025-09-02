What Has Been Going On At St. Thomas', Greetland & West Vale?

By Susan Thornton
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
Over the last few months, there has been scaffolding around the west window of the church.

It was damaged in a storm, and as ever, the problem was more serious than first suspected.

Not only the glass needed replacing, but the stone mullions needed skilled building work to strengthen them.

This involved approximately £70,000 worth of work!

Work to repair the stonework & window.placeholder image
Work to repair the stonework & window.

A crazy year of fundraising through 2024-25 ensued and grants were sought.

Around half of the target was achieved from grant money and this is thanks to the Leeds Diocese, Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, Congregational & General Charitable Fund, The Benefact Trust and Calderdale Ward Forum Grant.

The window has been fitted with double-glazing manufactured by Touchstone Glazing of Brighouse and the stonework by Lloyd and Smith of Oldham.

This is compliant with the Grade 2 listing of the church.

