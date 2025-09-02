What Has Been Going On At St. Thomas', Greetland & West Vale?

Over the last few months, there has been scaffolding around the west window of the church.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was damaged in a storm, and as ever, the problem was more serious than first suspected.

Not only the glass needed replacing, but the stone mullions needed skilled building work to strengthen them.

This involved approximately £70,000 worth of work!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work to repair the stonework & window.

A crazy year of fundraising through 2024-25 ensued and grants were sought.

Around half of the target was achieved from grant money and this is thanks to the Leeds Diocese, Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, Congregational & General Charitable Fund, The Benefact Trust and Calderdale Ward Forum Grant.

The window has been fitted with double-glazing manufactured by Touchstone Glazing of Brighouse and the stonework by Lloyd and Smith of Oldham.

This is compliant with the Grade 2 listing of the church.