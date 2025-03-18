Yorkshire Children’s cancer charity manager achieves Fundraiser of the Year award

Yorkshire children’s cancer charity Candlelighters is raising a toast to their Philanthropy Manager, Chris Salt, who has received the Yorkshire Fundraiser of the Year award from the Chartered Institute of Fundraising. The award is recognised as a top accolade for the work done in the fundraising sector.

Chris says: “It’s a real honour to be recognised for my work at Candlelighters. Of course, the reward of generating support and partnerships for such an important charity is enough in itself, but it is fantastic for me – and the team around me – to be recognised for our work.”

Chris explains: “Candlelighters provide vital emotional, practical and financial support for children and families faced with a childhood cancer diagnosis, across the Yorkshire region. We receive no government funding and are able to provide a huge range of support to children and their families because of the individuals, businesses and communities who donate to or fundraise for the charity.”

Chris’ role is focused on higher value gifts - individuals and businesses who can have a significant impact through the charity. Chris says, "I love finding out what people want to get back through their giving and what difference they want to see in the world, and then helping them achieve those things. It's so rewarding for me to see that everyone benefits - me, the donor and ultimately the families we care for."

Emily Wragg. CEO, Candlelighters

Commenting on the award, CEO Emily Wragg says: “We are thrilled that Chris has won this award on behalf of Candlelighters. Based in Yorkshire, our charity brings light and hope to families affected by childhood cancer, offering crucial support during their most challenging times.

“Whether it’s supporting patients on the wards in Leeds Children’s Hospital, or funding essential research to improve the lives of children diagnosed with cancer, the assistance offered by Candlelighters relies on fundraising.”

She adds: “Chris is an integral part of our team at Candlelighters and is truly invested in supporting children and families facing childhood cancer. He's proactive and ambitious and is an expert in his role, helping other people and philanthropists make the biggest difference they can to families.”

Emily posted a congratulatory message to Chris on LinkedIn , which sums up how highly Chris is thought of at Candlelighters and across the sector: "It’s really quite hard to find the words to sum up how proud I am of you Chris. You are an inspiration, a wonderful person and I simply love working alongside you and the whole team at Candlelighters. You’re a shining light in the sector, and you have taught me so much. You’re a huge team player, you’re always there to encourage and support and you make the world a better place. You deserve this award tenfold, so embrace it and wear it with pride! Keep being you and being brilliant.”

Chris Salt

An example of a corporate supporter that has worked closely with Chris is Yorkshire Spa Retreat, who are committed to donating at least £25,000 per year for three years to Candlelighters.

Managing Director Miles Dewhurst, offers his congratulations: "We can understand why Chris has won this amazing award. We have worked closely with him over the past few years, and are always so impressed with his passion and engagement, supporting us to raise funds for Candlelighters.

“We feel our partnership with Candlelighters is growing each year, they have been so supportive with our fundraising events in 2024, and we cannot wait to work with them in 2025, raising money for such a fantastic cause. We’re looking forward to raising funds again this year with our Wild Atlantic Way 600-mile charity bike ride, in Ireland."

Learn more about what Candlelighters do, and how you can make a difference for children: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/howyoucanhelp/