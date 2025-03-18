Yorkshire flower company hands out free blooms for International Women's Day

A Yorkshire flower company handed out free blooms to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Prestige Flowers, based in Halifax, presented arrangements of purple stems to visitors around Dean Clough.

International Women’s Day was marked across the globe on March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women

Elise Harlock of Prestige Flowers said: “International Women’s Day aims to celebrate and empower women across the world and we wanted to make our own mark in our corner of Yorkshire.

Natalie (left) and Jodie (right) from Prestige Flowers

“As well as gifting free flowers to people around Halifax we held our own events in the company headquarters to celebrate the incredible women we’re surrounded by every day.”

Prestige Flowers is proud to be the UK’s most reviewed online florist, delivering over 10 million bouquets nationwide. They are dedicated to sustainability and partner with UK flower farms who share their commitment.

They are also partners with extraordinary charities including Barnardo’s and Cancer Research UK, having raised more than £700,000 in charitable donations for a number of different causes.

Prestige Flowers offers next day delivery, seven days a week. For more information visit the website.