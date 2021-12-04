Calderdale twins make merry with Skipton Christmas cast cattle champion coup

Calderdale twin brothers, David and Stephen Hollings, of Spinks Hill Farm, Peckett Well, arrived with a pen of four Limousin-x and British Blue-x cull cows, one of which, a mother of seven, was tapped out as show champion.

Their Limousin brace sold at £1,158 and £1,061, or 148.5p/kg and 149.5p/kg, Blues peaking at £974, or 146.5p/kg.

A rarely seen pedigree British White cow, listed as a "minority" breed by the UK Rare Breeds Survival Trust, was consigned by Christina Liddle, of Home Farm, Stainburn, Harrogate, selling for £810, or 126.5p/kg.

She first gained an interest in British Whites when establishing a small herd while still at school in Staffordshire, bringing one north as a foundation cow for her now 16-strong holding, from which she calves up to seven per year, also selling meat boxes online. While good milk producers, British Whites are equally well known for their beef qualities, the meat said to be of excellent texture.

A brace of Aberdeen-Angus was also in the mix, peaking at £1,020, or 127.5p/kg, for one from M Bentham, of Thornton, Bradford, the other from Hetton’s Peter Shackleton, also the second prize native, making £878, or 119.5p/kg. A single dairy-bred entry from Andrew Ayrton, of Eastby, made £735, or £121.5. Cattle were a sharper trade and in short supply due to adverse weather conditions, averaging 134.04p/kg, or £966.03 per head.

In the Christmas cast ewes show, the champion pen of two pedigree Texel from Giggleswick’s John and Alison North sold for a price-topping £301.50 each to Lister Brown, of Halifax, who also went to £248.50 per head to claim the reserve champion pen of five pure Texel from multiple past Christmas cull ewe champions, Ken and Hazel Gamble, of Easingwold.