Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farm and domestic animals will be shown, there’s local produce, flowers, fruit and vegetables and crafts with entertainment on offer including show jumping, vintage vehicles, farmer’s markets, stalls and demonstrations.

The event will take place at Birkby House, Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge in Halifax on Saturday, August 13.

Here is the timetable of events which include approximate times that may be subject to change on the day.

Halifax Agricultural Show. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9.30am

The West Yorkshire Fire Service Brass Band

9.50am

Dog and Duck Demonstrations

10.15am

Vintage Vehicle Parade - Cars

10.40am

Gun Dog Demonstration

The mayor will be opening the show in the Main Ring:

11.15am

Birds of Prey Demonstration

11.35am

Terrier Racing

12.05pm

West Yorkshire Fire Service - Brass Band

12.30pm

Dog and Duck Demonstration

1pm

Fun Dog Show - Little and Large (any breed, age, M/F)

1.30pm

Gun Dog Demo

2pm

Birds of Prey Demonstration

2.45pm

Dog Agility Demonstration (Public have a go)

2.55pm

Vintage Vehicle Parade - Tractors

3.10pm

Heavy Horse Championship

3.40pm