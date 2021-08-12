10-year-old girl from Halifax achieves equivalent of A-star in GCSE maths
A 10-year-old girl from Halifax has achieved a grade nine GCSE in maths.
Ariana Ali, from Savile Park, has been home-schooled with the help of her dad and has managed to achieve the highest grade possible.
Her proud dad Akram Ali said: “We are absolutely thrilled and delighted with Ariana’s achievement.
“She’s hard working and has put a lot of effort into achieving this amazing result.
“It’s a massive achievement for her. She is very young, and to obtain the highest grade you possibly can at GCSE is fantastic.”