23 pictures of school leavers in Calderdale from 2005 - can you spot anyone you know?
Year six pupils from schools across Calderdale will soon be waving goodbye and getting ready to start a new chapter at secondary school.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST
We have taken a look through our archives and here are 23 pictures of primary school leavers at Calderdale schools from 2005.
Mispronounced Halifax towns: 14 words people from outside Calderdale always get wrong according to Halifax Courier readers
Page 1 of 6