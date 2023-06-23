HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 15 of the top stories from the Halifax Courier from 1995 to 1999
Back at the turn of the century, the Halifax Courier put together a Millennium Souvenir guide with some of the top stories featured in the pages of the paper each year from 1900 to 1999.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
We’ll be taking a trip down memory lane looking at the top stories throughout the decades.
We’re starting off with 1995 to 1999 – from a huge drought that led water tankers to take to the streets to the final whistle at Thrum Hall.
Come back in two weeks when we’ll be taking a look at the top stories during the rest of the 1990s.
Mispronounced Halifax towns: 14 words people from outside Calderdale always get wrong according to Halifax Courier readers
Page 1 of 4