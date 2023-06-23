News you can trust since 1853
HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 15 of the top stories from the Halifax Courier from 1995 to 1999

Back at the turn of the century, the Halifax Courier put together a Millennium Souvenir guide with some of the top stories featured in the pages of the paper each year from 1900 to 1999.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

We’ll be taking a trip down memory lane looking at the top stories throughout the decades.

We’re starting off with 1995 to 1999 – from a huge drought that led water tankers to take to the streets to the final whistle at Thrum Hall.

Come back in two weeks when we’ll be taking a look at the top stories during the rest of the 1990s.

Before the Piece Hall became the iconic venue we know today after its regeneration in the 2010s, back in 1999 Calderdale Council could not afford to restore it to its former glory.

1. Piece Hall plans - 1999

Before the Piece Hall became the iconic venue we know today after its regeneration in the 2010s, back in 1999 Calderdale Council could not afford to restore it to its former glory. Photo: Halifax Courier

Calderdale welcomed Prince Charles, now King Charles III, back in 1999 when he came to tour the St John's regeneration area.

2. Charles Returns - 1999

Calderdale welcomed Prince Charles, now King Charles III, back in 1999 when he came to tour the St John's regeneration area. Photo: Halifax Courier

At 11.11am on August 11, 1999, Britain saw its first total eclipse of the sun in 72 years.

3. The day the light went out - 1999

At 11.11am on August 11, 1999, Britain saw its first total eclipse of the sun in 72 years. Photo: Halifax Courier

In 1999 the foundation stone for Calderdale Royal Hospital was laid. The name was voted for by "Evening Courier" readers.

4. Waiting is over - 1999

In 1999 the foundation stone for Calderdale Royal Hospital was laid. The name was voted for by "Evening Courier" readers. Photo: Halifax Courier

