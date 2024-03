Here are a few of the fabulous costumes children wore across the borough for World Book Day.

Pick up a copy of next week's paper, out on Thursday, to get your copy of our World Book Day special!

*All pictures have been provided by the schools – we will not be able to sell copies of the pictures as they were provided by the schools*

1 . World Book Day Field Lane Primary School, Rastrick Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . World Book Day Field Lane Primary School, Rastrick Photo: Submit Photo Sales