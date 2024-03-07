World Book Day: 41 photos of Calderdale children and their amazing World Book Day costumes

Youngsters all across Calderdale have been dressing up in their best literary-inspired costumes to celebrate World Book Day.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:16 GMT

Harry Potter , Mary Poppins, Paddington, Space Boy, Matilda oompa loompas and many more characters have been filling the district’s classrooms.

Here are some of the photos shared by Courier readers.

Spaceboy

1. World Book Day: 41 photos of Calderdale children and their amazing World Book Day costumes

Spaceboy Photo: Katherine Nicholl

Dotty Dectective

2. World Book Day: 41 photos of Calderdale children and their amazing World Book Day costumes

Dotty Dectective Photo: Rachel Holroyde

Oompa loompa

3. World Book Day: 41 photos of Calderdale children and their amazing World Book Day costumes

Oompa loompa Photo: Michaela Prest

Wally

4. World Book Day: 41 photos of Calderdale children and their amazing World Book Day costumes

Wally Photo: Terri Bates

