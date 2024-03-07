Harry Potter , Mary Poppins, Paddington, Space Boy, Matilda oompa loompas and many more characters have been filling the district’s classrooms.
Here are some of the photos shared by Courier readers.
1. World Book Day: 41 photos of Calderdale children and their amazing World Book Day costumes
Spaceboy Photo: Katherine Nicholl
2. World Book Day: 41 photos of Calderdale children and their amazing World Book Day costumes
Dotty Dectective Photo: Rachel Holroyde
3. World Book Day: 41 photos of Calderdale children and their amazing World Book Day costumes
Oompa loompa Photo: Michaela Prest
4. World Book Day: 41 photos of Calderdale children and their amazing World Book Day costumes
Wally Photo: Terri Bates