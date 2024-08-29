A new era for Brooksbank: School celebrates GCSE success after remarkable turnaround

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brooksbank School in Elland is celebrating its best ever GCSE results, marking a significant turnaround after a challenging period. Just 18 months ago, the school faced a difficult Ofsted report, but today, it stands proud with outstanding achievements that reflect the dedication of its students, staff, and leadership.

This year, over 70% of Brooksbank students passed both English and Maths at grade 4/C or above, this is significantly above the national percentage for similar schools.

The transformation at Brooksbank is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Together Learning Trust, Education Exchange and the school’s dedicated staff team under Head of School Darren Atkinson, who joined the school in the wake of the challenging Ofsted report. They have worked tirelessly to implement a range of innovative strategies, which have not only improved student performance but also restored confidence and pride within the school community.

Head of School Darren Atkinson expressed his pride on results day, stating, “I am so proud to see the joy and relief on the faces of our students, parents and staff today. It’s incredibly rewarding after our team’s enormous efforts to provide incredible opportunities, get involved in the local community, and deliver top-class teaching. Parents can now have absolute confidence in the future we’re building here at Brooksbank.”

Harrison Goldthorpe with Headteacher Darren Atkinson celebrate exam success

Student Sevi Bozou, who achieved outstanding results with four top grade level 9s, shared her excitement, saying,

“I’m feeling really proud of myself and happy with my results. I want to thank all the teachers here because without their amazing support, I could never have done this. The pre-exam sessions, along with the walking talking mocks, were especially helpful in boosting my confidence and preparation.”

Executive Head Dave Hewitt also commented on the achievement: “We are thrilled with the results at Brooksbank. They validate the hard work that has gone into the school’s improvement and mark a significant milestone in our journey, which will continue to get better. But more importantly, these results represent life-changing outcomes for more students. They are the keys that open doors to whatever they want to do in the future.”

The Brooksbank School’s success story is a testament to what can be achieved with hard work, community support, and a commitment to excellence. With these results, the school not only celebrates past achievements but also looks forward to an even brighter future."