Applications are now open for Yorkshire Water's Industrial Cadet Programme

Applications are now open for the Yorkshire Water Industrial Cadet Programme, a five-day work experience programme.

Held at Yorkshire Water’s flagship learning academy at Esholt in Bradford, the students will spend the week learning about sustainability issues within the UK water industry, and they will be given the task of completing a project tying into this.

At the end of the week, students will receive a nationally recognised Silver Level Industrial Award, similar to receiving the Duke of Edinburgh award.

Anne Reed, social value and education manager for Yorkshire Water said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to have an insight into the water industry and the challenges it faces first hand.

“In addition to seeing the challenges and working alongside their peers to understand and demonstrate more sustainable ways of working, they will also have an opportunity to meet people from across the business and understand the roles available to them in the future.”

“There are 30 places available, and students will also gain insight to understanding how the sector impacts the environment and what it does to reduce those impacts.

“Career opportunities at Yorkshire Water are many and varied, and we hope this week will help our students understand the opportunities available to them within this field.”

If you secure a place, you’ll have the opportunity meet people from around the business to understand how the water industry works, visit a water treatment facility, take part in team building activities and more.

Applications are open until Monday 26 February 2024 and the programme starts on Monday 8 July 2024